KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024 is a vital agenda for the Madani government in restructuring and boosting the socio-economic development of Bumiputera comprehensively so that it can develop progressively and innovatively, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The congress framework was discussed in detail at the Bumiputera Economic Council special meeting that he chaired today, he added.

“In line with the concept of cross-ethnic participation and policy concept, we heard the views from representatives of Malay, Chinese, Indian as well as Sabah and Sarawak Bumiputera Chambers of Commerce at today’s meeting.

“The government hopes that the congress will successfully gather good ideas and be the springboard to the planning of a New Bumiputera Empowerment Agenda for the upcoming decade,” he said in a Facebook post today.

KEB 2024 is scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 2 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, and is expected to unearth potential technology and new economic opportunities to empower Bumiputeras in the country. — Bernama