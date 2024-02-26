KOTA BARU, Feb 26 — The state government has allocated RM3.3 million to promote Visit Kelantan Year 2024 (TMK 2024), said Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

He said that VKY 2024 will feature programmes dedicated to showcasing the art, culture, and heritage of the local community.

“This effort will be mobilised through the organisation of international-standard programmes with the involvement and cooperation of countries in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

“The state government is focusing on mobilising integrated efforts to achieve its vision of positioning Kelantan as the main tourist destination in the region,” he said in his speech at the launch of TMK 2024 at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here last night.

The Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra launched the event.

Mohd Nassuruddin expressed confidence in Kelantan’s capability to emerge as a major contributor to the country’s tourism sector, particularly through the development of the downstream economy and the creative industry.

“This effort revolves around tapping into the skills, abilities and talents of individuals to create new inventions or products, covering diverse areas including the creative industry and cultural heritage like batik and handicrafts.

““Through strategic partnerships and collective efforts involving all industry stakeholders, including the people of Kelantan, the state government is optimistic that TMK 2024, themed ‘Family, Food, and Festival,’ will achieve its aim of drawing 10 million tourists to the state,” he said. — Bernama