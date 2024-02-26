ALOR SETAR, Feb 26 — The Kedah Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized 80,000 litres of diesel valued at RM172,000 from two tanker lorries at the Kota Putra Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex, Durian Burung in Kuala Nerang on February 17.

Its director Nor Izah Abdul Latiff said a team from the Durian Burung Enforcement Branch halted the two lorries bearing local registration numbers at 9.30am.

“Upon inspection, the lorries were found to be carrying 45,000 and 35,000 litres of diesel, respectively, with a total value of RM172,000.

“Both lorries, with an estimated value of RM450,000, were also seized. The drivers of the lorries, aged 37 and 48 were detained,” she said in a statement today.

Nor Izah said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to falsely declare the items carried to avoid detection by Customs officials.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama

