LABUAN, Feb 23 — The RM24 million Labuan healthcare staff quarters “sick project” is undergoing a comprehensive review for a retendering process, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said the Labuan Public Works Department (PWD) is coordinating the documentation for the retendering process while awaiting the new ceiling cost from the Economic Planning Unit (EPU).

“We in the MoH (Ministry of Health), as the end user, are entrusting the retendering process to the PWD.

“We expect the process to be expedited this year to ensure the new contractor can adhere to the project schedule,” he told reporters after visiting the project in Membedai here today.

Lukanisman said the ministry hopes to achieve a swift resolution as further delays could result in cost increases.

When visiting Labuan on January 24, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the project had fallen way behind schedule as it had achieved only 23 per cent progress despite being scheduled for completion on June 29, 2023.

The project, initially awarded in 2022, entails the construction of four class-D semi-detached houses, a five-storey apartment block with 18 units and another five-storey block with 16 units.

Lukanisman said the Multipurpose Hall of Labuan Health Department, which was completed in 2023, was among the healthcare infrastructure projects in Labuan approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said other MoH projects in Labuan include the RM6.5 million Sterile Pharmacy project at Labuan Hospital that was completed in 2023, Medical Gas installation for Labuan Hospital (RM14 million, 2026 completion) and the Bebuloh Health Clinic Project (RM26 million, 2027 completion).

“Other projects include upgrading works on rural clinics in Lubok Temiang, Sungai Keling and Batu Manikar as well as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) services at Labuan Hospital, with procurement in 2024 amounting to RM4.1 million,” he said.

He also said the number of specialists at the Labuan Nucleus Hospital (Labuan Hospital) would be increased to meet the rising demand from patients grappling with various chronic illnesses.

He said this initiative is part of efforts to enhance the capabilities of the general hospital by incorporating a diverse range of specialist services.

“The Labuan Hospital has sufficient supporting medical officers and staff, but we are aware that patients with specific diseases urgently need to be transferred to the major hospital in Sabah mainland,” he added.

Lukanisman said the ministry is aware of challenges faced by Labuan residents when travelling to Sabah mainland for medical treatment, including issues with expensive air tickets and seasonal difficulties in securing ferry tickets. — Bernama