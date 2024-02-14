KUCHING, Feb 14 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has not set a time-frame for the Sarawak Cancer Centre in Kota Samarahan, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said today.

He said this could not be estimated until other details have been finalised.

“But first, we need to finalise the financial mechanism. How the funds are going to be channelled to the federal government by the state government,” he told reporters after attending an engagement session with the medical device industry players here.

“What has been agreed to between the state and federal governments is that Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has come up with a suggestion to offer financial mechanism to the federal government to build the cancer centre in Sarawak,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his Budget 2024 speech, had provisionally agreed to the cancer centre.

“We have now formed a working committee between the MoH and the state government. The process is ongoing.

“However, initial work, building design and other matters will only be decided once the financial mechanism has been finalised.

“This is not a simple exercise. It has never happened before where the state government provides the whole package of financing to build a health facility,” he said.

He said the state government only stipulated that the centre be operated by MoH, adding that this is the responsibility of the federal government to operate the centre.

Lukanisman said the healthcare remains the purview of federal government even though a Malaysia Agreement 1963 working committee has been set up to discuss on the health autonomy for Sarawak.

“But we still follow what is being enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” he added.