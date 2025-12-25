ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 25 — Johor police issued 4,433 traffic summonses in the first two days of the Christmas and New Year’s Eve operations, from Tuesday until 12.30pm yesterday.

State police chief CP Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the simultaneous operations, which will continue until January 1, involve 1,681 personnel from various departments deployed statewide.

“Most of the summonses involved offences such as vehicle modifications, missing or altered registration plates, driving without a licence and lack of insurance coverage.

“The main focus of these operations is accident prevention, curbing street crime and maintaining public order amid heavy traffic during the Christmas season, school holidays and increased tourist arrivals,” he told a press conference at the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters early today.

In a special motorcycle operation conducted in Iskandar Puteri from 5pm to 11pm yesterday, police stopped and inspected 52 motorcycles, issued 143 summonses for various offences and seized all the vehicles under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act until the offences are rectified.

The Department of Environment also issued 14 notices for emission and noise-related offences, while the Road Transport Department issued 32 summonses for various offences, including vehicle modifications and irregularities in registration plates.

Ab Rahaman added that Ops Lancar would be carried out from today until January 1, focusing on key locations with high traffic volumes.

“Plus data show an average of 22,000 to 24,000 vehicles entering and exiting Johor daily via the Senai Utara and Lima Kedai toll plazas since Dec 19, with 47 hotspot locations identified, including highways, city centres and major entry points such as the Sultan Iskandar Building and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Gelang Patah.

“These measures aim to prevent severe traffic congestion during the year-end festive period,” he said.

He also urged the public to use the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol application to register their travel plans during the holidays to help safeguard property and maintain public order. — Bernama