KUCHING, Feb 14 — Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni today said his ministry will study suggestions that the federal government should act against business and media platforms for accepting postings on medical devices that are not approved by regulatory body, the Medical Device Authority (MDA).

He said such suggestions may involve amendments to the MDA Act 2012.

“Similar suggestions have also been raised in the past during our engagement sessions with the business community,” he told reporters after attending an engagement session with the medical device industry players in Sarawak here.

Lukanisman also urged MPs to raise questions regarding the matter for the ministry to address.

He said it would not fair for action to be taken against medical industry players who sell medical devices online through business and media platforms.

“It is a big issue at the moment,” he said, adding that a participant at the engagement session had called for the regulatory body to also act against the media platforms.

He said business and media platforms such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok should have their own mechanism to withdraw postings on non-MDA approved medical devices.

On medical devices that are being posted on business platforms from other countries, but can be accessed in Malaysia, Lukanisman advised the public not to order any non-MDA approved device.

“This is a very complicated matter for the purpose of enforcement, but there must be very strict regulations on the sale of device products from other countries through the internet,” he said.

He said that for now, MoH will raise awareness on the issue among the public.