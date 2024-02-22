IPOH, Feb 22 — Perak police have successfully apprehended an individual suspected of actively conducting robberies targeting customers at automated teller machine (ATM) premises.

Ipoh district police chief, ACP Yahaya Hassan said that the suspect, a 39-year-old local, has been arrested and remanded to assist in investigations.

“With the detention of the suspect, we have successfully resolved 20 robbery cases at ATM machines around the city of Ipoh since early January last year.

“The investigation papers have been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor and have successfully obtained instructions for charges under Sections 392/397 of the Penal Code and Section 394. The suspect will be charged at the Ipoh Sessions Court tomorrow (Friday),” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya added that the wanted criminal typically targeted customers while they were withdrawing money at ATMs and was actively involved in committing robberies alone.

He advised the public to always be vigilant and enhance their personal safety, especially when withdrawing money from ATMs.

“Likewise, high-risk business operators, including financial institutions, are advised to continuously enhance security measures and precautions at their premises,” he added. — Bernama

