KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Royal Malaysia Police has never stopped investigating the murder case of an autistic boy, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, whose body was found in a stream near his house in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya, on December 6 last year.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said despite facing challenges including identifying the primary location of the murder, the police had not given up and are still scrutinising every piece of information gathered so far to solve the case.

He said every expertise available in the CID, including the forensic aspect, has been deployed to ensure that the criminals responsible can be brought to justice.

“At this particular time, my team is still looking at the technical part. Most forensic results are already in and the challenge we are facing now is that we cannot identify the primary location of the incident...what we have is the secondary location.

“We are still doing the triangulation, in addition to refining some technical matters including the statements collected from the public,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama recently.

Mohd Shuhaily said they expected to have a new lead after the Selangor Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) deputy chairman Datuk Seri A Thaiveegan offered a reward of RM20,000 for information that would lead to the arrest of Zayn Rayyan’s murderer.

“Maybe the RM20,000 reward would motivate those who witnessed the crime to come out and give us a new lead. Rest assured that we will process any lead we have,” he said.

At the same time, Mohd Suhaily also advised the public not to continue to put Zayn Rayyan’s parents under pressure by associating them with the murder of their son.

On December 5, a day before the tragic discovery, the boy’s mother shared on Facebook that her son had gone missing while they were climbing the stairs to their home at Apartment Idaman in Damansara Damai, after going to the nearby playground.

The lifeless body of the six-year-old Zayn Rayyan was found in a stream, 200 metres from the apartment, the following day.

Though initially classified as a missing child and sudden death case, the autopsy results revealed that the boy was murdered based on defensive wounds found on his body. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama