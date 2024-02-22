BANGI, Feb 22 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) will continue the “Jom Beli Produk Hijau” (Let’s Buy Green Products) campaign this year in an effort to encourage the purchase of green products among the public.

Its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the campaign, which lasted for four months starting from September last year, recorded positive progress.

The campaign recorded sales of over RM250,000 with 3,000 items or products sold involving micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“This is a positive effort because the government has a green procurement policy... we will continue this campaign this year and will inform about the details of purchasing green products,” he told reporters after the prize presentation ceremony for the “Jom Beli Produk Hijau” campaign here today.

Advertisement

Last year’s “Jom Beli Produk Hijau” campaign was a joint effort between the Malaysian Green Technology Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) and leading e-marketplace, Shopee Malaysia, utilising the digital landscape to reach a wider audience.

The campaign will feature green products certified under the MyHIJAU recognition scheme and other certified green labels including household items such as detergents, paint, packaging products, kitchen equipment, and paper.

Nik Nazmi said NRES will organise various activities and engagements to encourage more parties to use green products in the country.

Advertisement

“The government also has a green procurement policy that will be improved,” he said.

Regarding a demand from a Member of Parliament for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to explain the position of the ringgit in Parliament, Nik Nazmi said all Members of Parliament have the right to ask questions and debate on it in the Dewan Rakyat.

“We have an open Parliament system and this is the first time we have a prime minister who has Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQT) every week.

“So asking questions and so on, I think there are no constraints,” he said.

Yesterday, Pasir Gudang Member of Parliament, Hassan Karim, urged the prime minister, who is also the finance minister, to use the Parliament platform which will convene soon to explain the depreciation of the ringgit.

Hassan claimed that the people are now concerned about the country’s currency position. — Bernama