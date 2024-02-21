Advertisement

KUCHING, Feb 21 ― Giant Sarawak flag at Dataran Ibu Pertiwi was flown at half-mast as a sign of respect for former Sarawak governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud who died early this morning.

Checks by Bernama at 9am found that the flag had been flown halfway down the 99-metre-high pole as ordered by the Sarawak government today.

Earlier, the Sarawak government had issued an official statement declaring two days of mourning in honour of Abdul Taib, who breathed his last at 4.40am at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur. He was 87.

Advertisement

The state government also announced that flags throughout the state will be flown at half-mast and all entertainment events will be postponed.

Dataran Pertiwi, which is located near the State Legislative Assembly building and the Kuching Waterfront, was opened by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The cost of building the monument was borne by Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros), Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Shell under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. ― Bernama

Advertisement