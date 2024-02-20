KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Ministry of Communications is finding the best solution to protect part-time media practitioners, film and music crews, and behind-the-scene production teams.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in a post on X today, said many of the country’s creative industry players lack (social security) protection after they retire.

“The case involving Ross Ariffin, who became homeless for three years, and wife to Pak Jabit (Man Kadir Samsi), who is living in poverty, has led to a discussion between me and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

“InsyaAllah, the government will organise awareness campaigns on the importance of contributing to the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) through the Self Employment Social Security Scheme,” he said.

Advertisement

Composer Ross Ariffin, 62, was reported to have been living on the streets for more than three years before Fahmi came forward to offer him help with a People’s Housing Project (PPR) unit.

Fahmi said the home was secured with an application he submitted to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Fahmi also donated an oxygen concentrator to Raja Maharani Raja Jaafar, 70, wife to the late actor Man Kadir Samsi, known as Pak Jabit. — Bernama

Advertisement