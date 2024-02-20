PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 ― The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the appointment of Azman Adnan as the new Education director-general, effective today.

He previously was Deputy Director-General of Education (School Operations).

In a statement today, MoE said that Azman, 58, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Malay Studies from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and holds a Master’s Degree in Leadership and Principalship from Universiti Malaya.

With over 34 years of experience in the education sector, Azman has led educational institutions at various levels, including serving as the Segamat district education officer, Johor state education deputy director, and Johor state education director, it said.

At MoE, he has held positions as the Vocational Technical Education and Training Division director, Curriculum Development Division director, and Daily School Management Division director.

“May Azman’s experience at various levels drive the country’s education towards excellence,” it added. ― Bernama

