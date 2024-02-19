PUTRAJAYA, Feb 19 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained three individuals involving a company managing director and its operations director as well as a moral rehabilitation hostel head who were suspected of making false claims estimated at more than RM280,000.

According to sources, two suspects who are directors of the same company were suspected of colluding with the principal of the dormitory in submitting false claims of more than RM280,000 for food supply and preparation at the moral rehabilitation hostel in Johor Baru, Johor.

“The three suspects were believed to have conspired and made the false claims since September 2020 to August 2022.

“The suspects in their 30s to 40s were arrested around 5pm yesterday when they turned up at the Johor MACC office to assist with the investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya MACC director Azizul Ahmad Sarkawi when contacted confirmed the arrest of the three individuals and that the case was investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

