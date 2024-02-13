JOHOR BARU, Feb 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Johor has arrested a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officer and a company owner to assist in the investigation of a procurement syndicate case involving a navy camp in the state.

According to a source, the two men, aged 42 and 55, were arrested at the Johor MACC office at about 4pm today.

The source said the MACC had previously arrested three individuals for making false claims and being the masterminds behind a ‘procurement cartel’ for 13 supplier companies, which managed construction works at the navy camp involving a total procurement value of more than RM9 million.

The source added that though full payment has been made, construction is still not fully completed.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrests for the case being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 for making false claims.

“Both suspects will be brought to the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court at 8.30 am tomorrow for a remand application,” said Azmi. — Bernama

