JOHOR BARU, Feb 14 — A Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officer and a company owner were remanded for five days to assist Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigators in a procurement syndicate case involving a RM9 million naval camp in the state.

The remand order against the two suspects, aged 42 and 55, was issued by Senior Assistant Registrar Nurkhalida Farhana Abu Bakar.

Their five-day remand ends on Sunday.

The two suspects arrived in handcuffs at the Johor Baru courthouse at 9am and were escorted by MACC officers.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the suspects were detained and arrested at the Johor MACC office complex on Jalan Persiaran Tanjung here at 4pm to assist investigations into the case.

On January 18, it was reported that three men were arrested by Johor MACC investigators.

The three are suspected of being the masterminds of a ‘procurement cartel’ involving construction work at an RMN camp in Johor valued at over RM9 million.

Advertisement

It is understood that the arrests were made on charges of false claims involving 13 supplier companies engaged in construction work at the camp.

According to news reports, payments had been made in full, but the construction work had not been completed to a satisfactory standard.