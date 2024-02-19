MELAKA, Feb 19 — The Melaka government is targeting to have 350 electric vehicle charging bays (EVCBs) in the state by 2025, in line with the planning guidelines for the setting up of the EVCB set by the Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that currently, 118 direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) EVCBs have been installed at 40 locations throughout Melaka, particularly in urban areas.

“The state government welcomes this initiative and will adopt the planning guidelines in all applications for the setting up of the EVCBs in the state.

“As such, I want the Melaka Green Technology Corporation (PTHM) to act promptly to ensure its role and function as the main driver of green technology development in the state,” he told reporters after launching the EV Charging Hub at Concept Hotel by EVPower Sdn Bhd today.

Also present were State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan and EVPower chief executive officer Cornelius Ee.

Elaborating, Ab Rauf said that the initiatives undertaken by PTHM and EVPower will enhance efforts to promote low-carbon mobility practices not only among the people of Melaka but also across the country.

He said as a tourist destination attracting visitors from both within and outside the country, including Singapore, the higher number of EVCBs would also facilitate EV users when visiting the state.

Meanwhile, PTHM chief executive officer Mohd Hafizam Mustaffa said that they are currently identifying new locations for the setting up of the EVCBs in major towns in Melaka.

He said that PTHM will also collaborate with local authorities and EVCB installation companies to achieve the target of having 350 EVCBs in Melaka by 2025.

“We have guidelines for the setting up of EVCBs as it involves safety issues, especially with the use of high currents, particularly for DC chargers.

“At present, there are EVs priced below RM100,000, and with the expected increase in EV users, we don’t want visitors to Melaka to face difficulties in charging their vehicles,” he said. — Bernama