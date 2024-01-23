PETALING JAYA, Jan 23 — The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) will review the target of 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations operating in the country by 2025 as previously set, said its minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He noted that until now there are almost 1,500 EV charging stations in operation but the number is far from the initial target outlined under the Low Carbon Mobility Development Plan 2021-2030.

The minister said so far the government is still maintaining the initial target, but he and his cabinet colleagues will re-examine whether the target can be achieved or not.

“It seems that the target is quite aggressive because there are many issues that we need to address and it involves many processes and agencies such as the approval process and agencies such as the Energy Commission, local authorities, and other parties,” Tengku Zafrul told the media after launching a postpaid subscription plan for e-motorcycle ownership here today.

He also explained that the charging station preparation procedures need to be streamlined because there were complaints from companies providing EV charging stations.

“Among the complaints received is about the approval period for setting up a charging station taking a long time. What we need to focus more is how to make it more seamless and faster to get the approval,” he added.

Commenting on the Electric Motorcycle Use Promotion Scheme rebate that was rebranded as MARiiCas, Tengku Zafrul said he had informed the Ministry of Finance about the need to increase MARiiCas allocations.

“The MARiiCas application is very encouraging but we also need to see the approval level of the applications. We are still doing research and so far there has been no objection from MOF,” he said.

Meanwhile, CelcomDigi Bhd and Yinson Holdings Bhd subsidiary Yinson GreenTech launched an e-motorcycle ownership plan with the first postpaid subscription plan of its kind from a telecommunications company to drive the adoption of electric vehicles in Malaysia.

Customers can now lease-to-own rydeEV e-motorcycles just by registering with any CelcomDigi Postpaid 5G plan with an Easy360 installment plan. — Bernama