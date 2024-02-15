KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) have agreed to simplify the process of developing and growing the number of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along the PLUS highway, said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

Advertisement

In a statement today, Miti said PLUS and LLM would identify the strategic locations at rest and recreation (R&R) areas and highway lay-bys along the PLUS highway for the charging stations.

“Apart from this, the government has requested sufficient electricity supply at approved EV charging station sites at R&R and the development of new substations at required locations,” the ministry said following the first National EV Steering Committee (NEVSC) meeting in 2024.

Miti said that Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) also briefed the NEVSC that the utility company is analysing the power supply sourcing methods and power use over time to encourage the utilisation of renewable energy (RE) when charging EVs.

Advertisement

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz elaborated that apart from charging EVs using RE, the government has welcomed suggestions to encourage new business models to optimise EV charging when electricity usage is low.

According to the ministry, port operator Northport (Malaysia) Bhd has raised a safety risk concerning the handling of EV charging in the logistics sector, and the NEVSC has agreed that best practice guidelines on EV charging when conducting logistics dealings are to be ready in six months, to be used as a reference for the industry.

Meanwhile, the NEVSC meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the energy transition and water transformation minister, also discussed issues on improving the procedures and licensing of EV charging stations.

Advertisement

Fadillah said the government has acknowledged the challenges EV charging services operators are currently facing.

“I have instructed the government agencies involved to coordinate and facilitate the relevant regulations, including those concerning licensing matters.

“This is to ensure the development and operation of EV charging stations nationwide will function smoothly and also to holistically support the development of the EV ecosystem without jeopardising the safety aspects,” he added. — Bernama