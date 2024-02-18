ALOR SETAR, Feb 18 — The driver and passenger of a luxury car faced anxious moments when their car caught fire by the side of the road at Kilometre 82 along the North-South Expressway, near Gurun today.

Guar Chempedak Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief, Assistant Fire Supt Mohd Fauzi Razali said his team received an emergency call regarding the incident at 3.18pm.

“Preliminary information received was that fire involved a Mercedes Benz that was 90 per cent burnt along the expressway,” he said in a statement here today.

“It is understood that before the incident, the driver and passenger saw smoke emitting from the car... The driver then stopped the car along the roadside and both of them ran before the car completely caught fire.”

Mohd Fauzi said nine members of the Guar Chempedak BBP helped to completely douse the flames at 4.08pm. — Bernama

