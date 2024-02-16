SHAH ALAM, Feb 16 — Ten workers were rushed to the hospital for treatment after an ammonia gas leak at a factory in Perindustrian Bukit Raja, Section 7, here today.

Advertisement

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department’s assistant director (Operations), Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, said that the department received an emergency call at 11.15am regarding the incident, and found that there was a leak of ammonia gas from the valve of a gas storage tank.

He said that the victims consisted of eight women and two men, in their 20s and 30s, who were taken to Shah Alam Hospital for further treatment.

“The work to repair the leaking valve is being carried out by the Hazardous Chemicals Special Team (HAZMAT),” he said in a statement today. — Bernama

Advertisement