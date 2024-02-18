KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today listed several achievements the party has accomplished under his leadership, when asked about claims that some in his party were losing faith with his as president.

In an interview with Sinar Harian, the Pagoh MP emphasised Bersatu’s significant growth despite its youth, boasting a stable of 60 lawmakers, when asked to comment if there were indeed party members who are no longer confident in him.

“Well, I cannot be thumping my chest. Where was Bersatu before this? How long has it been since Bersatu was founded? 10 years? 20 years? No. It is only about seven years. If we were to take the effective date after party registration, it is only five years old. Compared to before, how many lawmakers did we have at that time? Four, five people?

“Throw a stone on anyone and most were not honourable members. But now, in the supreme council, if I were to throw a stone, all of them have (become elected lawmakers),” Muhyiddin said.

Advertisement

He added the party’s collection of state and federal lawmakers were an “extraordinary achievement” for Bersatu.

“Try checking the records of other Malay political parties that were formed. How long were they able to last? But we were formed, and now only are we able to last, but already formed the government and won many seats, and this is just Bersatu alone. If we combine with our friends in PAS, we have secured many seats in the north and there are many seats won in Selangor, which we won with a large majority.

“So, if that is made the yardstick, and I feel that cannot be denied, that means we have already reached a victorious level,” he added.

Advertisement

During the interview, he reaffirmed Bersatu’s decision to suspend party members who threw their support behind Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, calling their actions “utterly irresponsible” and “immoral”.

To date, six Bersatu MPs have declared support for Anwar. They are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

National news agency Bernama reported Syed Abu Hussin saying that 10 more MPs are expected to do the same, soon.

Previously, Syed Abu Hussin reportedly said that financial problems were a major factor that led the MPs to support Anwar as, after more than a year, no financial assistance had been given by Bersatu.

Muhyiddin today questioned the sincerity behind this claim.

“The voters outside picked and voted for them on the basis of their struggles and confidence not just on them as candidates, but the party’s fight.

“That is not right and needs to be corrected. That is why I had stated that to be an irresponsible act. I did not think of it as a warning. They gave reasons saying they did not get allocations, but I feel it is more than that. I feel that there were certain things which happened towards them that led them to act that way.

“However, from the party’s angle, the act is wrong, and one that is irresponsible, and that is why we had to take disciplinary action by suspending them among others. For the rest, the same action will be imposed on them,” Muhyiddin added.