KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Labu state assemblyman Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker has been appointed as Negeri Sembilan Perikatan Nasional (PN) liaison committee chairman.

He replaces Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who held the position since June last year.

The appointment, effective from February 12, was announced by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a statement today.

“The Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council would like to express its deepest gratitude and appreciation to Ahmad Faizal for his contributions and services during his tenure as chairman of the state PN liaison committee,” said Muhyiddin. — Bernama

Advertisement