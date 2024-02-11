KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s information chief Datuk Razali Idris has slammed Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil for accusing the party president of spreading fake news over the constitutional challenge of Kelantan state laws.

Razali said Fahmi should be careful with his accusations against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin while heaping praises on his party president.

“Muhyiddin is a former prime minister, former deputy prime minister, former menteri besar and has also held several positions in Cabinet.

“Watch your mouth. Don’t simply accuse. Who are you Fahmi? Only being brave because of being in a ministerial post for a year,” the Kijal assemblyman wrote on Facebook.

Razali said the public should not ignore leaders who make bold and firm statements in defending Islam and religious laws.

Yesterday, Fahmi pointed out that the Perikatan Nasional chairman had spread disinformation over the Federal Court’s decision to nullify 16 provisions of offences under the Kelantan Shariah Criminal Code (1) Enactment 2019.

This came after Muhyiddin claimed that with the ruling, some acts which are against Islamic law will no longer be offences in the state.

Instead of accusing Muhyiddin, Razali said that Fahmi should be held responsible for the alleged leak to Singaporean media of the Pardons Board’s decision to reduce convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s sentence.

Despite Razali’s claim, Fahmi had last month denied he was the source of the leak.

Lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid and her daughter had challenged the constitutionality and validity of 18 provisions under the Kelantan Shariah Criminal Code (l) Enactment 2019, claiming that the Kelantan State Legislature does not have the power to enact laws on these offences because there are federal laws covering the same.

The Federal Court decided in their favour on Friday and declared that 16 out of 18 provisions of Kelantan’s Shariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019 were invalid, as the Kelantan state legislative assembly had overstepped its powers or had no powers to make such laws.

Following the win, Nik Elin said the Federal Court’s ruling on the constitutionality of several provisions under the Kelantan Shariah criminal enactment is a testament to the Federal Constitution as the supreme law of the nation.