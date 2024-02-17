KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad announced today that his ministry is exploring a comprehensive approach, with cooperation from multiple agencies, to turn eateries along Jalan Alor into “Kuala Lumpur Street Food” ambassadors.

He said this initiative would involve the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Federal Territory Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac), with the aim of attracting both domestic and international tourists.

“To address cleanliness concerns related to Jalan Alor, a plan involving different agencies, including the Health Department, DBKL, SWCorp and Motac, aims to make the eateries on Jalan Alor stand out as examples of ‘Kuala Lumpur Street Food’.

“This is to attract both local and international tourists,” he said during his speech at a roundtable programme “Walkabout: Clean Premises, Smoke-free (BeBAs)” here, today.

He also said that the key elements of the plan are clean and safe food, free from cigarette/vape/shisha smoke, a clean and appealing environment, premises cleanliness grading, and recognition of “clean and safe” food establishments (BeSS).

He said a shift in mindset, increased knowledge, and changes in the practices of food operators, handlers, and customers would be essential to realising this vision.

Therefore, he said collaborative sessions with stakeholders and relevant strategic partners will be stepped up, with these goals in mind.

“To ensure smoke-free premises for cigarettes, vape, and shisha, all establishments will display no-smoking signs and won’t provide cigarette ashtrays or shisha facilities.

“The collaborative efforts with NGOs will promote Jalan Alor as a ‘smoke-free zone,’ and employees interested in quitting smoking will be referred to smoking cessation services,” he added.

The second-time health minister said efforts will be heightened to promote awareness about food hygiene and handling practices, coupled with intensified training for food handlers.

During the question-and-answer session, business representative Simon Ang expressed concern over smoking regulations and food safety in various premises.

He asked about the smoking ban in any area within a radius of three metres from premises at cramped and crowded spaces such as areas in the vicinity of Bukit Bintang.

Replying to the question, Dzulkefly said he will bring the matter to the attention of the ministry and the director of public health, particularly regarding enclosed spaces in Bukit Bintang and other areas.

On the other hand, a restaurant owner who wanted to be known as Catherine said restaurants should not be penalised when a customer refuses to abide by the rules.

In response, deputy director-general of public health at the Ministry of Health Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli said the ministry had received numerous complaints regarding smoking in premises.

However, she said the Health Department has advised premises owners not to provide ashtrays and display “No Smoking” signs prominently.

“We have received many complaints regarding the issue of penalising premises for allowing smoking.

“The action taken involves imposing penalties on the premises. What we are doing is hoping that premises owners will refrain from providing ashtrays and display ‘no smoking’ signs.

“We won’t penalise the restaurant owner if they adhere to the regulations,” she said.