CYBERJAYA, Feb 17 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad indicated that the waiting period for cancer treatment at Ministry of Health (MOH) facilities tends to vary, and could take up to a month depending on the severity of a patient’s condition.

Furthermore, he clarified that individuals diagnosed in need of follow-up treatment at MOH Health Clinics will continue to be referred to MOH hospitals.

“So this depends on the severity of the case and if it is a medical emergency. If it is a medical emergency, they will be treated immediately. Otherwise, it will take a month at the latest,” he told reporters after the World Cancer Day celebrations, here today.

He said MOH is also collaborating with private medical facilities and university hospitals such as the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kelantan for cancer treatment to reduce waiting times.

He added that nine Ministry of Health (MOH) facilities, including Kuala Lumpur Hospital, the National Cancer Institute, and Penang Hospital, provide oncology medicine.

Dzulkefly highlighted the increasing trend of cancer cases in Malaysia, with 168,822 reported cases between 2017 and 2021 according to the Malaysian Cancer Registry.

The five most prevalent types include breast, colourectal, lung, lymphoma, and liver cancer.

Given this concerning prevalence, he urged collaboration between the government and various entities, including non-governmental organisations, to contribute to cancer care and offer support to patients.

The theme for this year’s World Cancer Day, which is celebrated annually on Feb 4, is ”Close the Care Gap.” — Bernama