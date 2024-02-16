TASEK GELUGOR, Feb 16 — The Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) will be given a new name and function in a rebranding exercise expected to be carried out by the second quarter of this year, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said the PEDi would be rebranded considering that the centres were also utilised by the community for activities that do not involve the digital economy.

PEDi are frequented by the public to get information about grants, assistance and services provided by the government, he said, adding that some PEDi also serve as post offices.

“So I see that there is a need for us to improve PEDi, maybe some rebranding in line with the new direction we are planning for PEDi.

“It’s not just a name change, but also the function because for example, PADU (Central Database Hub) registration, it is not a digital economy, (but) it utilises the existing infrastructure to assist the people,” he told reporters after visiting the Taman Gelugor Indah PEDi here today. — Bernama