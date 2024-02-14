MUAR, Feb 14 — A Singaporean was fined RM5,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to breaking the windshield of a motorist in a road rage incident at Kilometre 139.6 of the North-South Highway, Pagoh last Saturday.

Magistrate Fatin Dalilah Khalid imposed the fine on Soh Kian Hui, 45, and ordered him to serve 12 months in prison if he failed to settle the fine.

Soh was accused of breaking the rear windshield of a Toyota Fortuner belonging to Khairul Husni Shah Jamil, 31, resulting in a loss of RM2,502.35, at 1.58pm, on February 10.

He was charged with mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine or both.

Earlier during the proceedings, Soh, who was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Norain Sakina Zikri, appealed for a light sentence on the basis that he is a taxi driver making only around S$3,000 and takes care of his 71-year-old mother who recently underwent cancer surgery.

However, deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Ariff Marzuki requested a stiffer sentence as a deterrent in the interest of the public.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media. — Bernama

