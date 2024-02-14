KUCHING, Feb 14 — The collapse of the iconic headland rock formation in Bako National Park known as ‘The Cobra Head Sea Stack’ yesterday should not be politicised, said Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said this because it is a natural phenomenon that could not be avoided.

“I have read comments from certain parties saying that the government did not take steps to address the matter, but we cannot defy the will of God.

“It is undeniable that the majority of the people express sadness when the century-old treasure is lost forever,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said this when asked to comment on a statement by Michael Kong Feng Nian, Special Assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, questioning the government’s efforts to preserve the valuable natural treasure.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in a statement posted on their Facebook today informed that the collapse of the iconic headland rock formation in Bako National Park yesterday was most likely caused by recent large waves.

According to SFC, the recent large waves were the climax that led to the collapse, following erosion that has been occurring for millions of years on the Sarawak coast. — Bernama

