KUCHING, Feb 13 — The iconic sea stack at Bako has collapsed, according to tour and travel company Borneo Adventure today.

In a video posted on its Facebook page, Borneo Adventure guide Paul Matthew said: “The sea stack is gone, really gone.”

“(We) don’t know when it has fallen (collapsed). Probably yesterday, today? But the icon of Bako is gone,” Paul said in a voiceover.

When contacted today, Borneo Adventure owner Philip Yong said he was sad upon finding out the particular sea stack is now gone.

He added him and a team will be visiting Bako to find out more about the matter, but the visit will not be so soon.

“It was indeed an icon of Bako, but its collapse will not affect tourism in Bako in any way. This is because Bako itself is already the crown jewel of tourism in Sarawak,” Yong said.

The Borneo Post is in the midst of getting clarification from the authorities, including the Sarawak Forestry Corporation, on the matter.

The Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board, on its website, said the sea stack is “considered as one of the country’s geological treasures.” — Borneo Post