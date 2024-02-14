SIBU, Feb 14 — Bako National Park will still be able to attract visitors despite the collapse of its iconic serpent’s head sea stack, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said visitors could still explore the many other attractions in the park.

“I am sure that there are similar rock formations in the park,” he told reporters when met at the United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu’s Chinese New Year gathering last night.

“On a personal note, I am deeply saddened. The iconic sea stack was a must-visit spot in Bako National Park, attracting visitors for memorable photo opportunities.”

He pointed out the iconic sea stack structure formed by sandstone was instrumental in Bako’s recognition as Sarawak’s first National Park in 1957.

He added his ministry will explore alternatives to prevent or delay seawater erosion to such stone formations, but pointed out: “This is a natural phenomenon beyond our control.”

The iconic sea stack has collapsed. — Borneo Post Online pic

Yesterday, tour and travel company Borneo Adventure shared a video on social media about the loss of the sea stack.

Borneo Adventure guide Paul Matthew said: “The sea stack is gone, really gone.”

“(We) don’t know when it has fallen (collapsed). Probably yesterday, today? But the icon of Bako is gone,” Paul said on the video.

On its website, the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board said the sea stack was “considered as one of the country’s geological treasures”. — Borneo Post Online