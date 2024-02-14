KOTA KINABALU, Feb 14 — Pulau Manukan, the most popular and visited island for day trippers in the Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park here, is set to undergo a major boost with the construction of another luxury resort.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew said the development was part of efforts to position Pulau Manukan as a boutique resort getaway to meet the growing demand for accommodation facilities on the island.

“When completed, the boutique resort will help to boost high-end tourism on the island. This will enable the resort to vie for a place in the destination wedding market to compete with popular sites in Asia,” Liew said.

The proposed development of Pulau Manukan involves the construction of 40 individual chalets in various strategic locations.

The project is expected to commence in the middle of this year.

Manukan, one of five islands in the marine park, is just a 15-minute boat ride from the city centre and is popular among locals and tourists for its sandy beaches and clear waters suitable for families and water sports.

It is the second largest island in the park and the most tourist-friendly, with a restaurant and chalets operated by Sutera Sanctuary Lodges.

At the same time, Liew also announced that tourism facilities at the Layang Layang on Mount Kinabalu (2,744 metres above sea-level) would be upgraded by May this year.