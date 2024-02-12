KAPIT, Feb 12 — Nine families from Bintulu who were camping along Sungai Yong here faced anxious moments when they were caught up in a water surge phenomenon last night.

Fire and Rescue Department Sibu Zone chief Senior Fire Superintendent Andy Allie said the Kapit Fire and Rescue Station received a distress call at 8.32pm and dispatched an eight-member team equipped with logistics to rescue 41 victims at the scene.

“Due to heavy rainfall, the river water suddenly rose, causing a surge of water,” he said.

All the victims were then assisted in traversing the 1.5-metre-deep river using a safety rope.

The operation concluded at 9.56pm, with all the victims successfully rescued, he said. — Bernama

