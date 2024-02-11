KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Police are investigating the death threats against lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid following her constitutional challenge to strike down various provisions in a Kelantan state Shariah enactment.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid in a statement tonight said that Nik Elin Zurina had filed three police reports after she received several death threats on her social media platforms.

Allaudeen said police are investigating the three cases under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for offences related to using network facilities.

“One case had been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further instructions, while investigations are still underway for the remaining two,” he said.

Advertisement

Police had also sought the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s help to identify the social media account owners involved in this case.

“We would like to advise the public against issuing threats on social media, if convicted for criminal intimidation, offenders could be jailed a maximum of two year,” he said.

Earlier today, the New Straits Times reported that Nik Elin Zurina had filed three police reports after she received several death threats. These came after she challenged 18 provisions in Kelantan’s Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019.

Advertisement

On Friday (February 9), the Federal Court, in an 8-1 majority decision, ruled that 16 provisions of offences under the Kelantan Shariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) 2019, were null and void, on the grounds that the State Legislature did not have the power to enact laws on said offences, because there were federal laws covering the same offences.

The Federal Court made the ruling after allowing a petition, filed by Nik Elin Zurina and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Abdul Rahman, to challenge the constitutionality and legality of 18 provisions of offences under the enactment.