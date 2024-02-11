GEORGE TOWN, Feb 11 — Penang welcomed Flydubai’s inaugural flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year yesterday.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the Dubai-Penang route through Flydubai, which is an Emirati government-owned airline based in Dubai, provides another option for tourists to travel to the state with direct flights.

“Penang welcomed the arrival of Flydubai’s inaugural flight to Penang on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year and it marks a milestone in the state’s tourism industry.

“Flydubai is the first airline from the UAE to fly directly to Penang and it is also the beginning of a new era for the economy of Penang,” he said in a statement today.

Flydubai’s FZ1603 Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft from Dubai landed at Penang International Airport (PIA) at 3.03 pm and was greeted with a water salute.

Further, Wong said Flydubai offers daily direct flights from Dubai to Penang with a stopover in the state for the onward flight to Langkawi, Kedah.

He said Flydubai also offers convenient travel options for passengers from the UAE and connects passengers with the company’s international flight network including to Penang.

“Since its inception in June 2009, Flydubai has been key in fostering trade, tourism and cultural links across its growing international network.

“Flydubai emerged as the first airline to operate direct flights from Dubai to the popular tourist destinations of Penang and Langkawi which are gaining ground among tourists,” Wong said.

He said that several international airlines had returned with direct flights to Penang last year and provided services to tourists from various countries.

“Among the flight routes returning to Penang are Guangzhou to Penang, Xiamen to Penang, Doha to Penang, and Bangkok to Penang, among others,” he said.

Wong said that currently, Penang receives direct flights from 14 international cities and his side will continue to strengthen its commitment to strengthen connections with major global destinations.

He said it would also strengthen Penang’s status as a famous international tourist destination and business hub.

“Penang restored several flight routes and we also welcome different airlines that provide passenger services to the state’s destinations.

“This marks our leap in connecting Penang’s accessibility with international tourists and travellers,” he said. — Bernama