PUTRAJAYA, Feb 10 — The Madani Rakyat Programme for the central zone will be held at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex, Selangor, for three days starting February 23 to allow the local community to understand, observe and assess the new policies and initiatives introduced by the Madani government aimed at improving the people’s well-being.

The Secretariat of the Madani Rakyat Programme, in a statement today, said the programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (Pacu), the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) and the Selangor government, covers the states of Selangor, Perak, the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“The programme serves as a platform for the public to access services directly from federal government ministries and state-level agencies, while also providing an opportunity for the general public to offer feedback and suggestions to improve service quality.

“Programmes like these foster ongoing communication between the public and the government, enhancing relationships and advancing the goal of building a more prosperous nation in line with the Madani Malaysia agenda,” read the statement.

According to the secretariat, the programme focuses on activities related to agriculture and food security, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), as well as the people’s welfare, along with various services provided by federal agencies and the Selangor state government in particular.

The programme, a strategic collaboration with government-related companies, non-governmental organisations and the private sector, also features discounts and special offers through Agro Sales and Mega Madani Sales, along with exhibitions of government assets for visitors.

The closing ceremony will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on February 25 and will be attended by top leadership of the federal and state governments.

The Madani Rakyat Programme is a continuation of the One Year with Madani Government Programme held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium last December.

“The public is invited to join and enliven the Madani Rakyat Central Zone Programme from February 23 to 25, starting at 9am until 10pm,” read the statement. — Bernama