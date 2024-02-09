BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 9 — Five members of the police mobile patrol unit (MPV) were charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with extorting a factory worker on February 1.

Sergeant Rozaini Abu Hassan, 48, Corporal Muhammad Mustaqim Ismail, 35, Lance Corporal Muhamad Syakir Haikal Hasli, 24, Corporal Mohd Nurizuan Ahmad Suhaimi, 38, and Lance Corporal Muhamad Khusairi Ahamad, 30, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit.

The five are jointly accused of intentionally committing extortion by instilling fear in the 28-year-old man.

This was after the victim was accused of drug possession, leading him to surrender RM4,500.

The five policemen are alleged to have committed the offence along Jalan Permatang Tinggi heading towards Simpang Ampat in the Seberang Perai Tengah district at 10.15pm on February 1.

They were charged under Section 384 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine or caning or any two of those punishments, if convicted.

Bail was set at RM5,000 each with one surety after lawyer V S Kumar, representing all five accused, urged the court to set a reasonable bail amount, saying that his clients have families to support.

Case mention was fixed for March 15. — Bernama