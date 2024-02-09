KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The recent disciplinary cases involving police officers and personnel have tarnished the image of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), in addition to damaging the reputation of and diminishing the public’s confidence in the police force, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said that as PDRM personnel who have been entrusted to serve the public, stern action must be taken by everyone at all levels, to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“Once again, I repeat the reminder to myself, and the supervisors at all levels, to be responsible in managing and monitoring their respective subordinates from all angles.

“PDRM will not hesitate to take stern action against any supervisors found to have failed in their supervision duties, as stipulated in Regulation 3C of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993,” he said.

Razarudin said this during the monthly assembly of the IGP, organised by the Bukit Aman’s Management Department, here, today.

On February 2, Razarudin reportedly said that all police commissioners, state police chiefs and district police chiefs were urged to strengthen Regulation 3C of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, to enhance the quality of service delivery to the community.

Meanwhile, a total of RM31.44 million has been allocated this year for the implementation of training for PDRM personnel, compared with RM22.09 million last year.

He said that a total of 1,968 courses, In-Service Training (LDP) and workshops were planned for this year, compared with 1,871 courses, LDP and workshops which were implemented last year.

“This increase clearly shows that the police are serious about improving the level of human resource competence,” he said. — Bernama