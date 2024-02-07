SUBANG JAYA, Feb 7 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today issued a stern reminder to all uniformed police officers that it is an offence to accept ang pow, or money packets, in their line of duty.

Razarudin issued the reminder following a recent report of a traffic police officer who was found to have stashed several ang pow amounting to thousands of ringgits in their locker during a random search at one of the city's police district headquarters.

“It is an offence to accept ang pow while on duty since we are already being paid so it is unnecessary.

“Except if we are off duty and we are visiting a close friend at their home during the festivities, that is a different story,” he told reporters after launching the Op Selamat 21 in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year festival at Persada Plus Subang here.

Earlier, Bukit Aman Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS) director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad was quoted as saying his department has commenced an investigation following the discovery of some RM6,200 kept inside money envelopes of a police officer's locker.

He said existing standard operating procedures dictated that on-duty police officer are only allowed to carry RM100 in their possession and any more would have to be declared to their supervisor.

