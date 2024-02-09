MELAKA, Feb 9 — Thousands of Melakans and foreign tourists did not miss the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he visited the iconic Jonker Walk this afternoon.

During the 20-minute visit, Anwar was also presented with a 179.2-metre dragon lantern performance, recognised as the longest in the country by the Malaysia Book of Records.

A total of 180 volunteers carried the dragon lantern, with the head weighing 60 kilogrammes.

To mark his visit, Anwar then proceeded to press the button on the giant dragon mascot at the Melaka-China Friendship monument that released a burst of water.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, state leaders and officers from state and federal agencies and departments were also in attendance.

Anwar’s visit to Jonker Street also celebrates the Chinese New Year festivities and the Visit Melaka Year 2024. — Bernama

