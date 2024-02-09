MELAKA, Feb 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to improve their work performance in maintaining public order and security in the country as well as restoring the integrity of the security agency.

He said that PDRM needs skills and efficiency, with a higher level of professionalism among its personnel, while avoiding involvement in small groups that tarnish its image and reputation.

Anwar said this is because PDRM is seen as the primary defence force in the domestic arena to uplift the dignity of the country.

“Just a few days ago the Inspector-General of Police reprimanded police officers involved in several corruption and power abuse cases. He told me that the number is small, but even if the number is relatively small, it still gives a bad image of PDRM as a whole.

“So, I ask for PDRM’s cooperation to try and improve the image and system of our country. Malaysia has an excellent record in many ways, but the country’s image is also tainted by cases of power abuse and corruption,” he said during a meet-and-greet session with Melaka police personnel at Melaka Tengah Police District headquarters here today. — Bernama

