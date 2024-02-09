MELAKA, Feb 9 — Melaka received RM10 million from the Federal government as additional funds to further strengthen the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme in the state.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in announcing the allocation, said the funds could be used by TVET institutions to collaborate with industry players.

“Melaka has shown its TVET capabilities and to increase cooperation and synergy with large TVET (companies), like Infineon, Honda, CTRM (and so on).

“(This is to) ensure our children (not only) get jobs but get jobs that pay well, not just RM2,000 per month but a minimum of RM3,500 and above,” he said.

Advertisement

He said this when speaking at a meeting with the Melaka state civil servants, which was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh here today.

Anwar also announced an additional RM25 million for conservation efforts at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Site in the state.

Meanwhile, Anwar said a total of RM238.7 million would be channelled to Melaka this year compared to RM233.6 million last year.

Advertisement

“For development projects in Melaka, a total of RM800 million has been set aside for this year, involving 230 projects.

“Meanwhile, allocations for new projects that have gained attention are the Sungai Putat Flood Mitigation Plan worth RM72.8 million and the House Repair Assistance Programme 2024/2025 totalling RM10.1 million,” he said.

He said the allocations also covered extension projects such as the construction of the Sungai Melaka Reservoir worth RM80 million, construction of the Sungai Jernih Reservoir (RM60 million), upgrading of the Krubong-Durian Tunggal Flood Mitigation Pond (RM30 million), development of the Jasin branch of the Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) campus (RM60.4 million); and the Rumah Mesra Rakyat Melaka programme (RM22.3 million).

He also said that the government will, this year, focus on efforts to upgrade the houses of civil servants, such as military, teachers, police and the Prisons Department.

“Last year, school toilets (were the focus) and I want to thank everyone who helped and now we are proud that all schools have clean toilets.

In addition, he said the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) Phase 1 rate of up to RM500 (households) had also benefited more than 267,000 recipients in Melaka, with the allocation reaching RM215 million.

“We will strive to find funds for the people and because of that we can add RM2 billion for the STR for this year and this is done according to the situation and economic needs of the country,” he said. — Bernama