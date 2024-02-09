KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today extended his warm wishes to the entire Chinese community for a Happy Chinese New Year, filled with joy and happiness.

“May the Year of the Dragon bring abundant opportunities and fortune to you and may your lives be brimming with joy and happiness.

“Happy Chinese New Year to all celebrating. I extend my heartfelt wishes for good health, happiness, prosperity and longevity to you and your loved ones,” Fahmi said in his Facebook post today.

The Chinese New Year celebration begins tomorrow, marking the start of the Year of the Dragon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in her Facebook post, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching expressed her wishes for the Year of the Dragon to bring abundant success, prosperity and good fortune to everyone.

“As we bid farewell to the old and welcome the new, I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone for a joyous new year,” she said.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang hopes that the Chinese New Year celebration will be filled with the atmosphere and tradition of visiting neighbours, fostering a stronger sense of unity among the people.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post, he expressed his wish for this New Year to bring greater blessings to the country. — Bernama