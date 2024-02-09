KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wished Happy Chinese New Year to the Chinese community who will be celebrating the festival tomorrow, with the hope that the arrival of the Year of the Dragon will further strengthen racial unity in the country.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Umno president, is confident that the Chinese New Year celebration will bring joy and further strengthen the bond of unity and kinship among the people.

“Hope this new year celebration will bring happiness and further strengthen the relationship and kinship among all of us. Even though we are of different religions, cultures and races, we are still united,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

Through the post, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, shared a video depicting extending his Chinese New Year wishes in Mandarin, saying: “Gong Xi Fa Cai. I am a Malay, you are all Chinese, but we are all Malaysians!”

The Year of the Dragon, which begins on Feb 10, 2024 of the lunar calendar, is one of the most celebrated moments because, according to the ancient Chinese traditional practice of feng shui, this year will bring significant changes to society. — Bernama

