IPOH, Feb 8 — The Transport Ministry will explain an incident allegedly involving a minister whose official vehicle tailgated an ambulance on the North-South Expressway (NSE) on Monday.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that he will issue an explanation about the matter soon.

“We will talk about this matter later. We have a bigger and pressing issue than that and an explanation will be given,” he told reporters during a press conference after launching the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) open payment system at the Ipoh Railway Station here.

When asked if very important persons (VIP) were allowed to tailgate ambulances on highways, Loke said that was not the case and an explanation would be given.

On February 5, the New Straits Times reported about photographs of a luxury multipurpose vehicle bearing an emblem with the word 'menteri' (minister) beating a traffic jam by tailgating an ambulance on the NSE.

In the screenshot of a Facebook post, which has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), a social media user claimed the incident allegedly took place along the North-South Expressway between Simpang Pulai and Tapah in Perak.

It triggered the wrath of social media users.

Separately, MCA deputy youth chief Chong Yew Chuan also urged Loke to reveal the name of the minister who was allegedly involved in the incident.

Chong said that as a cabinet member in charge of the transport portfolio in the unity government, Loke needed to take firm action on such matters related to road safety.