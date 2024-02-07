PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said the Cabinet has identified a candidate to replace Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as the president of the Dewan Negara following the latter’s appointment as the governor of Sarawak.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will announce the appointee before the Senate meeting next month.

“The Cabinet was informed today about the vacancy of the position, following Wan Junaidi’s resignation and subsequent appointment as the governor of Sarawak.

“A candidate has been nominated, but we will follow the process,” he said, referring to the process of appointing a Senate president, during a news conference held after the Cabinet meeting here today.

Fahmi refrained from providing further details by saying it was the PM’s prerogative.

Wan Junaidi, a former law minister, assumed the role of Senate president last June.

However, he stepped down from the position last month to become the eighth governor of Sarawak, for a period of four years from January 26, 2024, until January 26, 2028.

