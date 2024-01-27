KUCHING, Jan 27 ― The appointment of Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as the eighth Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak is commensurate with his service and contributions to the state and the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Wan Junaidi also has extensive experience in administration and is a law expert.

“He (Wan Junaidi) has contributed to the state of Sarawak and Malaysia for so long. With his wealth of experience, he is an invaluable asset to Sarawak,” he told reporters at an event at Amanah Khairat Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak here today.

Wan Junaidi was appointed the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak by Article 1 of the Sarawak Constitution for a four-year term until January 26, 2028.

He replaced Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud who held the post for three terms since March 2014. ― Bernama

