PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that the appointment of the new Community Communications Department (J-Kom) director-general has been approved.

He said that the ministry had finalised the appointment following the approval of the proposed candidate’s name.

“We have finalised and confirmed this. We are just waiting to settle some administrative matters and will make the announcement once the process has been completed,” he told reporters during a news conference held after the Cabinet meeting here, today.

However, he refrained from providing further details about the appointment.

Fahmi also said that aside from the appointment of J-Kom’s chief, the ministry intends to restructure the department to enhance its coordination, roles, actions and functions.

“Once we are done with the restructuring, the department will no longer function as it had before. It will be different,” he added.

In November last year, former director-general of J-Kom Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff, stepped down from his position following the circulation of a three-minute lewd video purportedly featuring him engaged in an inappropriate conversation with a J-Kom official named “Wahab”.

Mohammad Agus claimed that the video was doctored as a conspiracy to tarnish his career and reputation.

He also denied that he had been pressured to resign and insisted he was leaving to take up a job offer elsewhere.