KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Community Communication Department (J-Kom) deputy director-general, Datuk Ismail Yusop, called on the unity government to launch a national movement aimed at promoting the Malaysia Madani concept and agenda.

He proposed that the initiative be implemented through a comprehensive national education and training programme to enhance public understanding of the Malaysia Madani concept and foster a widespread appreciation for it.

Ismail said instead of viewing Malaysia Madani through a narrow political lens it should be seen as an idea for the future direction of the nation that belongs to all parties so that the people can make it a success with full trust and commitment.

“The six cores of Madani Malaysia need to be understood, embraced, and embodied as a culture in the lives of every Malaysian,” he said in an article titled “Setahun Pelaksanaan Malaysia Madani: Cabaran dan Harapan” (One Year of Malaysia Madani Implementation: Challenges and Hopes), disseminated to the media here today.

The proposal was to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s introduction of the Malaysia Madani policy framework on January 19 last year, aimed at propelling the nation towards development and prosperity.

The six basic pillars of Malaysia Madani focused on problem-solving and meeting the needs of nation-building capable of achieving high civilisation are sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust, and care and compassion.

Ismail said Madani is a reflection of Anwar’s image that stemmed from his vast experience in politics, leadership, and concern for the people starting from his youth to his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister.

However, he said, Anwar’s dedication to driving its implementation with the Unity Government is not just a theme or slogan but an idea and social philosophy aimed at building a nation-state with the people.

“The fact is, Malaysia Madani is a continuation of the chain of struggle since the beginning of independence, based on the articles enshrined in the Constitution, taking into account local wisdom and culture as well as the background of the country’s rich historical treasures from time immemorial.

“It is clearly summed up, recognising the policies and excellence of the country that made us what we are today,” he said.

Meanwhile, sociopolitical analyst Associate Prof. Dr. Awang Azman Pawi believes that the support and unity of society as a whole is imperative to ensure the effectiveness of Malaysia Madani’s success, and the burden of its implementation should not rest solely on the Prime Minister’s leadership.

Awang Azman agreed with Ismail’s proposal to create a national movement to popularise the concept and to enhance the understanding and appreciation of Malaysia Madani.

“Malaysia’s Madani concept has yet to be fully understood and embraced by all levels because most people link it to aid, i.e. eMadani, rather than why it needs to be implemented.

“It is critical to enlighten people more widely based on age. For example, in schools it can be done through comics to engage their interest, while for adults it can be in the form of magazine articles,” he told Bernama.

Awang Azman believes that grasping and valuing the concept is crucial for fostering unity across leaders, government agencies, the private sector, and the entire population, which is vital to building a developed and prosperous nation without leaving anyone marginalised.

“The Prime Minister’s goal of creating a new thrust for the country, including eradicating poverty, restructuring the economy, and restoring and generating the national economy through the concept of Madani Malaysia is on track.

“However, to ensure its success, it requires the commitment and involvement of all parties, the entire community. It is not a one-man show,” he added.

On January 19, 2023, the Prime Minister introduced the concept of Malaysia Madani an initiative that is inclusive of all groups and races to drive and restore the country’s dignity and glory on the global stage. — Bernama