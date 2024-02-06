KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Malaysia will lead the Information Technology Literacy and Digital Resilience Development Programme initiative, which includes developing, creating, producing, and disseminating media content related to violence and extremism among the youth of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) member countries.

This was announced at the second meeting of the ministers of defence of the IMCTC member states held on February 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Minister of Defence Adly Zahari represented Malaysia at the meeting which gathered 42 member countries and discussed relevant initiatives to address the threats of extremism and violence internationally in four focus domains, restricting the spread of ideology, communication, blocking terrorist financing, and military cooperation.

Malaysia has two officers from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) at the Counter-Terrorism Centre (CTC) IMCTC since 2023 to demonstrate the country’s commitment to combating terrorism regionally and internationally.

IMCTC member countries also collectively agreed to lead initiatives in various forms including funding, training, expertise, and skills.

The Malaysian delegation also met key international players in the defence industry to keep abreast with the latest developments in defence technology, equipment and assets.

To underline the strong defence cooperation between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, the Malaysian delegation also visited the World Defense Show (WDS).

The delegation also took the opportunity to promote the Defence Services Asia 2024 & National Security Asia 2024 Exhibition (DSA 2024 & NATSEC Asia 2024) scheduled to take place from May 6-9 in Kuala Lumpur.